Gray's Lake Park to Re-Open This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gray’s Lake Park will welcome its first visitors of the summer this weekend.

The park on Fleur Drive will open on Saturday, June 29th at 5:00 am. The park has been closed since mid-May due to construction and flooding. A detour remains in place along the pedestrian trail due to riverbank work. The concession stand will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm tomorrow.