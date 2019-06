Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBOLDT  -- Thursday night became Ashlyn's night as the community of Humboldt stepped up to support one of their own.

"Ashlyn's Night at the Ballpark" brought all kinds of festivities, including a celebrity softball game, to help raise money for the family of Ashlyn Clark, the Humboldt senior softball player fighting stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma.

For background on Ashlyn's fight, check out John Sears' story: https://whotv.com/2019/06/19/ashlyn-clarks-fearless-fight/