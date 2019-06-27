× Overnight South Side Shootings Under Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating two shooting incidents at the same location on Des Moines’ south side.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Loomis around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Witnesses told police a male was shooting at a white van that sped away. Officers did not find any damage or victims of the shooting but did locate shell casings at the scene.

After the police left, another shooting in the same area was reported. Police say witnesses told them the white van returned and someone inside shot at a house. Investigators did not find damage to the home or any victims in the second shooting.

The investigation into the incidents continues.