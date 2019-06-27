× Police: Toddler Found Dead After Getting Into Mother’s Medication

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old at a Des Moines apartment complex, after investigators say the child ingested some of its mother’s medication.

Emergency crews were called to 3600 E. Douglas Ave. Thursday morning after a mother called 911 and said she thought her two-year-old son had died, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police say at some point overnight two children, ages two and four, got into prescription medication in the apartment. It appears the medication contributed to the child’s death and investigators are looking into whether it was the result of negligence.

The four-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution but appears to be fine.

The mother has not been charged with anything at this point in the investigation, but police say it is a possibility.