× Stay Safe as Heat Settles In to Central Iowa

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Heat and humidity are making themselves at home in central Iowa and that can make conditions uncomfortable, and even unsafe, for those who don’t have access to air conditioning.

The Polk County Health Department wants to remind people to stay safe as we head into this hot spell.

They want you to be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illness, take breaks in the shade or indoors, and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

If you don’t have any way to escape the heat, there are several places in Polk County that you can go to cool off.

You can find a list of cooling centers and aquatic centers on Polk County’s website, here.