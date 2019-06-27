Thursdays in Pella Celebrates Ag in the City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa-Each June and July the community of Pella celebrates what’s called Thursdays in Pella. Each week having a theme. The theme this week, was Ag in the City.

Dozens of displays were lining the streets around the town square including a display on soil, a company selling ag trailers, and the Marion County Beef Producers. There were also giant farm machines on the street, and some classic tractors.

Thursdays in Pella happens every summer in June and July 6-9 PM,” aid Sarah Treft, of the Pella Economic Community and Economic Alliance, is the event coordinator. “We have businesses that have booths and they come and provide the activities we have themes every week so the business kind of go along with the theme.”

The event also welcomes families.

“My kids love it it’s an opportunity to check out things that they normally wouldn’t necessarily see in a classroom setting ,” said Teft.

The event is also important for local manufacturers.

“The big manufactureers when they’re trying to recruit people to come to their businesses, this is a great event to show them that vibrant community and a quality of life.

