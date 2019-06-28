Bagley Firefighter’s Association Under Investigation for $13K in Improper Spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAGLEY, Iowa -- An audit of a charity fund linked to the Bagley Fire Department has turned up thousands of dollars in improper spending.

The auditor's office was called in to investigate after a check written by the Bagley Firefighter's Association bounced.

A review of the charity's finances over the last four years showed why. The auditor's report found $13,000 in improper spending on items including men’s and women’s clothes, tools, toys, cigarettes, groceries, a Sam’s Club membership and a saddle. The report also found another $7,000 in unsupported expenses and nearly $3,000 in undeposited collections.

The account was controlled by one man, Matt Sutherland, president of the Bagley Firefighter's Association. The auditor's office says he admitted to the misspending and claims he repaid some of the money to the funds, but there are no records of repayment.

No criminal charges have been filed but the Guthrie County attorney and sheriff's office are investigating.