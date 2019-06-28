× Damage to East Side Home Discovered After Homeowner Awakened by Gunshots

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side Des Moines home was damaged overnight by gunfire.

A 911 call came at 4:45 a.m. Friday after a man says he woke up to shots being fired at his home, says Sgt. Paul Parizek. The house is located in the 2100 block of E. 24th St. near the cross street of Thompson Ave.

Police say no injuries were reported, but officers did find damage to the home that appears to be from a shooting.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.