Des Moines Police Investigating Homicide After One Person Shot Dead

Posted 3:58 pm, June 28, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person is dead after a shooting in Des Moines Friday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of 22nd Street around 2:15 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to a local hospital and has since died.

Police also said another male brought himself to a local hospital around 2:25 p.m. with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators are interviewing this person and believe the two incidents are connected.

Police conducted a K-9 track of a possible suspect. So far, no suspect has been arrested.

Police are also interviewing witnesses and examining evidence.

This is Des Moines' fifth homicide of 2019.

