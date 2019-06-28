Governor Appoints New Director of Iowa DNR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds has decided on the new director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Kayla Lyon will be the first female director of the department, managing wildlife programs and ensuring the health of Iowa land, water and air. She will replace acting director Bruce Trautman.

Lyon previously served in the governor's office as a legislative liaison for agriculture and natural resources. Before that, she spent her career representing agriculture and agribusiness.

In a statement, Lyon says she plans to, “Continue the DNR’s mission to protect our natural resources, state parks, landscapes and improve the quality of life in Iowa for generations to come.”

Lyon will start work July 8.