× Iowa Supreme Court Sends Fired State Trooper’s Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Back to Lower Court

DES MOINES , Iowa – The wrongful termination lawsuit of a former Iowa State Trooper who claimed he was fired after filing a 2013 complaint about a speeding SUV with Gov. Terry Branstad inside is heading back to district court.

The Iowa Supreme Court issued its ruling Friday on Larry Hedlund’s appeal. The court affirmed the district court’s 2017 decision to grant summary judgment on Hedlund’s claims of age discrimination and intentional infliction of emotional distress but reversed the grant of summary judgment on whistleblower claims. The case is now remanded to district court on that claim.

Hedlund was working as an Iowa State Trooper in 2013 when he was fired. He claimed it was in retaliation for the incidents surrounding Gov. Branstad’s speeding SUV.

This is the second time Hedlund’s lawsuit attempts have come before the Iowa Supreme Court. The court dismissed his appeal in 2016, saying it was “untimely.” The court said the ruling would not keep him from appealing again – and it didn’t.

Read the court’s full ruling here.