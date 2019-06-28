× More Cases of Canine Brucellosis Confirmed in Iowa

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — More dogs from Marion County are being quarantined after contracting a disease that can be passed on to humans.

The state veterinarian confirmed three additional cases of canine brucellosis. So far, a total of nine dogs have tested positive for the illness since May.

Anyone who purchased a dog from Double G Kennels or iowapuppies.com is urged to talk with a veterinarian to find out if your animals should be tested.

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can be passed on through bodily fluids. According to Iowa State University, human infection from the disease is rare. It requires close contact with infected dogs. Infections cause flu-like symptoms — including fever and back pain — as well as joint pain. Rarely, the university said, cases can involve the nervous system, eyes or heart.