Round 2 of the Democratic Debate Catches Voters’ Attention

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Voters across the metro gathered to watch the second round of the Democratic debates, and this time many undecided voters said Thursday's candidates made more noise than Wednesday's.

Voter Arif Valji went to the "Drinking Liberally" group's watch party downtown and said the candidates were fiery and passionate in this second debate.

"There was blood in the water," he said.

The second set of 10 candidates included big names like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, but Valji said it was Sen. Kamala Harris who made an impression on him.

"She is very polished," he said.

With 24 Democrats in the running for president so far, voters said it isn't easy to unite on one candidate quite yet. However, many of them listed similar qualities when describing their ideal candidate.

"Somebody that’s willing to listen, somebody that’s willing to participate in a conversation of different views and different peoples," Valji said.

Another voter Stephen Toothman said it with so many contenders, the format of the debate isn't the most informative.

"I think it makes it difficult for average voters not following it real close because that shortness and brevity of an answer doesn’t give them time to delve into the seriousness of the question," he said.

At the end of the day, the group agreed they all want someone who is simply electable.