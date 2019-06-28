× Summer Staple Des Moines Arts Festival Begins Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Arts Festival brings hundreds of the best artists from around the country to downtown for one weekend.

This weekend it’s celebrating its 22nd year and the festivities begin on Friday.

There are 177 artists who set up booths along the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. You can navigate the booths and the festival through the Des Moines Arts Festival’s website and social media like Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

There are also 26 musical performances throughout the weekend including The Mowgli’s and The Strumbellas on Friday night and The Family Stone on Saturday night.

Iowa’s only 3D chalk artist Kathleen Roling will be doing a live chalk demonstration on 13th street, starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The festival is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.