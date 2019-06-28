× Truck Driver Accused of Killing Seven Motorcyclists in New Hampshire Ticketed in Iowa Earlier This Year

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Massachusetts man accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a crash last week in New Hampshire was ticketed in Iowa for failing to stay in his lane in February of this year.

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts is accused of crashing his pickup truck into a group of motorcyclists returning from a veterans charity ride last week. Seven motorcyclists, ages 42 to 62, were killed in the crash. Three others were injured. He is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

Zhukovskyy, a professional truck driver, was ticketed earlier this year in Iowa for two safety violations. Zhukovskyy was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol on February 18th, 2019 on I-80 in Jasper County. He was ticketed for Improper Use of Lanes and Failure to Comply with Safety Violations. He paid $423 in fines in Iowa to settle the tickets.