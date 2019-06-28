× UnityPoint Health Announces Plan to Merge with South Dakota’s Sanford Health

DES MOINES, Iowa – Plans are in the works for UnityPoint Health to merge with South Dakota-based Sanford Health, creating a nonprofit health system among the top 15 largest in the country.

The companies issued a news release Friday morning announcing a letter of intent had been signed to explore the merger.

“Our organizations share a deep commitment to exceptional patient care and a vision for transforming and sustaining health care in our communities,” said Kevin Vermeer, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health.

Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, would keep the same title in the new company after the merger and Kevin Vermeer would serve as senior executive vice president.

The combined company would employ 83,000 staff and 2,600 physicians, with operations in 26 states and nine countries.

Pending regulatory approval, the companies hope to have the transaction completed before the end of 2019.