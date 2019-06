Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers will not be defending their IFL title this season. Iowa lost to Sioux Falls Saturday night 52-50.

The Barnstormers led 41-31 early in the 4th Q, but then disaster hit. MVP QB DaQuan Neal was injured during a scramble. Neal did not return to the game and the Storm rallied to win.

Iowa finishes the season 12-3.