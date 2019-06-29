CrossFit Athletes Raise Money for Cancer Research at Warrior Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- CrossFit athletes in Urbandale competed outside Saturday to help raise money for a good cause.

DSM Performance put on the Warrior Games at Urbandale High School Saturday to help raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Over 60 athletes competed in the competition and endured the heat. For some, the competition meant more than just the workouts.

“CrossFit Des Moines taking on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as the recipient of all the donations, it means a ton from me a lot because my mom passed away from leukemia, so it’s so cool to see all my CrossFit family here supporting me and other people that are impacted by leukemia,” said Kristen Bockenstedt, a Warrior Games participant.