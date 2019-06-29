× Gray’s Lake Park in Des Moines Reopens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gray’s Lake Park in Des Moines reopened on Saturday.

The park on Fleur Drive had been closed for more than a month due to severe flooding.

The park closed on May 13 for what was supposed to be a two-week project to replace the nearly two-mile trail around the park. However, heavy rains delayed contractors from starting, and flooding from the Raccoon River has completely sidelined the project.

The trails and parking lot are still closed, but the concession stand will be open during summer hours between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Swimming will be allowed near the beach.