Police Identify Man Killed in Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified a Des Moines man killed in the city’s fifth homicide of 2019.

A daytime shooting Friday in a Des Moines neighborhood left one person dead and another injured.

Earl Caldwell, 41, of Des Moines, was killed when a gunman opened fire at a residence on the 1700 block of 22nd Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say less than an hour later, 39-year-old Littleton Clark walked into a metro hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe the two incidents are related. Clark remains hospitalized.

A third man at the residence, 62-year-old Larry Perry, now faces gun and drug charges after police say a search warrant uncovered two assault rifles, a handgun, cocaine and marijuana. He is charged with possession of a weapon as felon and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Police say residents in the neighborhood have been helpful in the investigation but those closest to the case have been uncooperative.

If you have any information related to the shooting call police.