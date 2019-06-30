Des Moines Woman Warns Of Exploding Glass Tabletop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman wants consumers to be aware when buying tempered glass after her glass desk exploded when no one was home.

When Core left for vacation last week, the tempered glass desk in her home office was intact. But when she returned home a couple days later, it wasn’t.

“I can tell the house had not been broken into, but we walked by that room and glass was just spread all over. I thought someone had thrown something through the window, then it occurred to me that the desk had just exploded," Core said.

And Core says she is not alone.

“I had a friend share that her bathroom scale exploded," Core said.

Tempered glass is designed to break into large pieces. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received hundreds of reports of shattering tabletops over the past ten years.

But experts at Metro Glass in Clive say it’s rare.

“Something was wrong maybe in the manufacturing or something it could be I don't know," said owner Sead Doric. “[With] the changing temperatures like today -- it's really hot and everyone is keeping cool inside -- that could cause glass to break, too."

Doric says there are ways to try and protect yourself.

“You definitely need to have a clear plastic film on it, but that won’t stop glass from breaking either," Doric said.

Core hopes her story warns others who might be in the market for tempered glass. She is just glad no one was hurt.

