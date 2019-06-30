I THINK: Hawkeye Alternate Uniforms get an ‘A,’ Despite the Hate

John Sears says fans need to relax over alternate uniforms.  The Hawkeyes unveiled all yellow uniforms they'll wear this season against Penn State.  Of course that sent social media in to a frenzy.

