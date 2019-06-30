× Insiders 6/30/19: Reparations for Slave Descendants, Chuck Grassley Discusses Marijuana

DES MOINES, Iowa — Should the federal government in some way pay descendants of slaves several generations later to help make up for the financial disadvantage that endured because of slavery?

Abena Imhotep, who ran for lieutenant governor as a Libertarian, joins Insiders to discuss the idea of reparations.

Prakash Kopparapu is the chair of the Iowa Latino & Asian Coalition. The coalition has already hosted many of the Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa. The growing organization looks to expand diversity in the political discussion and has a big decision to make.

From time to time, we like to get a peek inside the thought process of Iowans trying to pick a favorite candidate. A University of Iowa graduate student who wants to be a social worker and a Johnston man who supported Bernie Sanders last time shares how they're thinking about 2020.

See why Sen. Chuck Grassley thinks President Trump just made a big move that could help a lot of Iowans, and hear why Grassley isn't so thrilled with the state of Illinois.

On the Insiders Quick Six, Channel 13 political director Dave Price discusses what we learned from the first presidential debates.