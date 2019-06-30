× Iowa Man Charged After Boat Collision Leaves 1 Missing, 5 Injured on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Missouri — Police in Missouri are looking for a man who went missing following a boat collision they say was the fault of an Iowan.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the four mile mark of the Osage Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Police records say 59-year-old Kelly Wise of Atlantic, Iowa, was headed upstream when he collided with a boat driven downstream by 37-year-old Bradley Siebeneck of Holts Summit, Missouri.

Police say there were three other passengers in Siebeneck’s boat. Nathan Sneller, 37, was seriously injured. Brian Basham, 42, sustained minor injuries. Another passenger, 39-year-old Jason Russell, is missing.

Both Kelly Wise and his passenger, Tammy Wise, were taken to the hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

Kelly Wise is now being held in the Miller County Jail and is charged with boating while intoxicated.