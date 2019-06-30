Knoxville Man Dies After Trailer Falls on Him

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Knoxville man is dead after a trailer fell off a jack and landed on top of him.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia EMS and the Mercy Air Ambulance all responded to the 1000 block of Story Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say 53-year-old Richard Shilling had been working on a trailer when the jack supporting it failed and caused the trailer to land on top of him.

Despite rescue efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

