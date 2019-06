× Man Shot While Driving in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is recovering after someone shot him while he was driving down a Des Moines road.

Police say a man was driving westbound on Forest Avenue near 10th Street Saturday evening when a bullet struck him in the arm.

His injuries are considered minor. Police say they do not believe he was the intended target.

Police have not announced any suspects in case. The shooting remains under investigation.