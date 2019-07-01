× Antenna TV is Back on WHO Channel 13.3

KDSM Fox 17 completes transmission repairs and is back on-the-air on channel 17

THIS TV is back on WHO Channel 13.4

Antenna TV (WHO 13.3) and THIS TV (WHO 13.4) are back on the air, WHO-HD announced today. That’s because KDSM FOX 17 is now back on-the-air on channel 17.

KDSM completed repairs on their transmission line last Friday and successfully tested it over the weekend ending their 43 day outage. KDSM’s transmission line failed on May 17, knocking them off the air. On May 23, WHO-HD made room for KDSM’s high definition signal by removing Antenna TV and THIS TV from its subchannels.

Central Iowan’s can now get their daily fix of Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie, Three’s Company and Johnny Carson. And, they’re just in time for Antenna TV’s July Friday Fish Fry with back-to-back Barney Miller episodes featuring Abe Vigoda as the one and only Phil Fish. Antenna TV can be found in central Iowa on WHO Channel 13.3 – Mediacom Digital 114. Complete listings at who.antennatv.tv/