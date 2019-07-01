× Carl Voss Announces Run for At-Large Des Moines City Council Seat

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another candidate announced he is running for the at-large city council seat in Des Moines. Carl Voss threw his hat in the race Monday.

Voss has served as an interim council member in the past, but he says now is the time to join full time.

Voss said he wants to address clean water, revitalizing neighborhoods, fixing potholes and the sewer system, and improving mental health in our youth. He says he is ready to walk neighborhoods to hear from the voters.

“I’ll listen carefully to the constituents, get back to people with their issues and be a part of the mix,” said Voss.

Marco Battaglia has also announced he is running for the at-large seat. The seat has been held by Chris Coleman for the past 20 years. Coleman has not yet said whether he will be running for re-election.

Election Day is November 5.