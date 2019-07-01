× Couple Thankful for Help to Make New Start After Duplex Exploded During 2018 Flooding

URBANDALE, Iowa — A West Des Moines couple is reflecting on what they lost in the flash flooding in June of last year.

Sam and Holly Swinton were living in an Urbandale duplex that exploded after flooding. Fortunately, they weren’t home at the time, but they lost everything they owned.

A year later, they say they’re finally standing on two feet thanks to the support of friends and family.

“It was very humbling that people are willing to help you with anything they have on a moment`s notice,” said Sam Swinton.

The couple is thankful for all of the help and Holly Swinton said, “We had guardian angels looking over that night and that’s why we weren’t there at the time it happened.”

The couple received more than $10,000 in donations to help their recovery.

To date, nothing has been rebuilt where the duplex once stood.