Des Moines Rescue Crews Help Free Kayaker Stranded in Raccoon River

Posted 7:12 pm, July 1, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Fire Department's water rescue team came to the aid of a kayaker stranded on the Raccoon River Monday afternoon.

The kayaker reported having problems on the river after getting stuck in high weeds and debris near Creston Avenue in Des Moines.

A large drop-off to the river behind a home prevented water rescue crews from reaching the person quickly, so they launched a boat from a nearby boat ramp.

The crew was able to reach the stranded kayaker. Once freed, the kayaker was allowed to continue down the river.

