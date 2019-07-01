× FEMA Extends Deadline for Iowans to Register for Federal Disaster Aid

IOWA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Iowans to apply for disaster assistance.

Iowans impacted by flooding and severe weather between March 12 and June 15 now have until July 16 to apply for aid from the Individual Assistance Program.

The nine counties included in this are Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury.

The deadline for Small Business Administration loans has also been extended to July 16.

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov to register for FEMA assistance or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Information about Small Business Loans can be found at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955.

For more information visit www.floods2019.iowa.gov