Johnston Woman Faces Child Endangerment Charges After Children Left Alone

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A Johnston woman is facing charges after police say she left two young children alone.

Winnie Wleh is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

According to court documents, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were found near an apartment complex pool asking strangers for food and water. Officers later found the children standing outside a locked apartment with no parents or guardians present.

Wleh was arrested last week and is currently free on bond. There is also a no-contact order in place between Wleh and the minors.