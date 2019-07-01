Johnston Woman Faces Child Endangerment Charges After Children Left Alone

Posted 10:08 pm, July 1, 2019

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A Johnston woman is facing charges after police say she left two young children alone.

Winnie Wleh is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

According to court documents, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were found near an apartment complex pool asking strangers for food and water. Officers later found the children standing outside a locked apartment with no parents or guardians present.

Wleh was arrested last week and is currently free on bond. There is also a no-contact order in place between Wleh and the minors.

