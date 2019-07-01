× Man Killed in Marion County Motorcycle Crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Marion County Sunday evening.

According to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an accident involving a motorcycle was reported just before 7:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Highway 5.

Officials say Kevin Lee VanPolen, of Attica, was operating a 2001 Harley Davison at a high speed, headed north on Highway 5 when the crash happened. VanPolen lost control of the bike while trying to take a curve and it left the road. He was thrown from the bike.

VanPolen died of his injuries at the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the accident.