Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO, Canada -- The NBA champion Toronto Raptors have signed former Iowa State Cyclone Matt Thomas to a three-year deal, according to Eurohoops.

Thomas played for Valencia and Obradoiro the past two seasons in Spain, averaging 13 points.

The three-point specialist played for Iowa State from 2013-2017.

Thomas averaged 12 points per game his senior season at Iowa State and played alongside six Cyclone teammates destined for the NBA.