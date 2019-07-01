× Sioux City Police Say 16-Month-Old Died After Being Left in Car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A toddler is dead after being left alone in a vehicle in Sioux City Sunday.

A news release from the Sioux City Police Department says officers were called to 1416 Rebecca Street just before 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unconscious child.

When police arrived, they learned a 16-month-old female had been left unattended in a vehicle. The child was transported to Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature for Sioux City was measured at 98 degrees at 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not released the child’s name or how long they believe she was left in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.