Traffic Enforcement Project Slated for July 5th in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa – Extra law enforcement officers will be on the roads in Urbandale and the surrounding communities later this week.

A special traffic enforcement project is being conducted on July 5th, focusing on impaired and distracted drivers, seatbelt usage, and speed.

Officers from several central Iowa agencies are taking part in the event, which is designed to enforce safe driving habits with the goal of reducing fatalities.

The project is a joint effort of the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.