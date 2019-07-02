× Carrie Chapman Catt Legacy Preserved as Women’s Vote in Iowa 100 Years Old

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- On July 2 1919, the State Legislature in Iowa ratified the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote. The suffrage movement reached it’s goal in August of 1920 when the Tennessee Legislature also ratified the 19th Amendment, making it law in all the United States.

One of those leaders in the women’s suffrage movement was Carrie Lane Chapman Catt, who grew up near Charles City before attending Iowa State University.

The National 19th Amendment Society is an organization dedicated to preserving the Catt story. They have purchased her girlhood home near Charles City, and have a museum along with the house Carrie grew up in.

“This is what we call a stock farm out here,” said Nancy Simerson, of the 19th Amendment Society, on how Carrie’s Dad was a farmer. “He did raised hay, he raised apples, he raised vegetables and things.”

Ivadelle Stevenson, is Catt’s great great-niece. She had her picture taken with Catt, but does not recall meeting her as a young child.

“As a little girl, I just remember Grandpa talking about all the things that she did, and how active she was on trying to get women to vote,” said Stevenson. “My father mother and Grandpa and Grandma were very much supportive of her.”

Catt grew up near Charles City, and then went off to college at Iowa State University. Once there she learned that as a member of the debate team, she was not allowed to speak, but she could submit her debate in writing.

“Carrie persisted and persevered and she was spunky enough to actually stand up and be one of the first ones to speak in public as far as the debate class,” said Cheryl Erb, President of the 19th Amendment Society. While she was at school she also worked as a dishwasher for nine cents an hour, she worked as an assistant librarian also for $.10 an hour.

The 19th Amendment Society is planning a big celebration in 2020 on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment becoming law nationally.

“Our motto and tag is hard-won, not done,” said Erb. “So even though we know women have the right to vote it took 72 years for suffrage to get achieved across the nation.”

If you would like to know more about Carrie Lane Chapman Catt’s Home and Museum, click here.