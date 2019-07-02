× Charges to be Filed in Des Moines River Crash That Injured Four

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa – Charges are pending against an Oskaloosa man officials say was operating a boat that crashed into the bank of the Des Moines River Saturday night – injuring four people.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Lanphier’s Landing boat ramp. Chad Armbruster, 39, was driving the boat when it struck the riverbank throwing all eight occupants from the craft.

Four people suffered injuries and were transported to the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital. Two of the injured, a two-year-old and an adult female, were later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment.

There’s no word on the severity of their injuries.

The nature of the charges Armbruster is facing has not been released.

The Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation into the crash.