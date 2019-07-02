Farm Service Agency Extends Reporting Deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Farmers have a little more time this year to figure out if they want a short season crop or declare prevent plant acres.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency (FSA) is extending the deadline for prevented plant crop reporting for Iowa producers affected by spring flooding and excessive moisture.

The new deadline is July 15th to report acres they wanted to plant but now cannot. The time coincides with the FSA crop acreage reporting deadline already in place.

Normally the prevented plant reporting deadline is 15 calendar days after the final planting date for a crop, which would be the end of May for corn and mid-June for soybeans.

Producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA office to make an appointment about prevented plant acreage.