Perry Man Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun, Drugs into Dallas County Courthouse

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Perry man was arrested after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs in the Dallas County Courthouse.

Authorities said 44-year-old Shawn Dillinger entered the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday morning to pay his property taxes. When inside, Dallas County Deputies examined Dillinger’s bag through an X-ray machine as part of a routine security measure.

Dillinger was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack, with an additional magazine containing 9mm ammunition. Deputies also took drug paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine from Dillinger.

Dillinger was arrested and charged with carrying weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities do not believe there was a threat to anyone in the courthouse during the incident.

Dillinger was taken to the Dallas County Jail.