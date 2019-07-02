× Police: Red Oak Father Left Baby and Young Child Inside Hot Car

RED OAK, Iowa – A Red Oak father was arrested Monday after police say he left his two young children inside a hot car while he was inside a store.

Joseph Nelson, 36, is charged with two counts of child endangerment – an aggravated misdemeanor – in the case.

A news release from the Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the Dollar General Store on a report of kids left inside a hot car. When police arrived, they found two children inside – a five-month-old girl and a five-year-old boy.

The vehicle was turned off and one window was open. The outside temperature was around 90 degrees at the time.

Witnesses told police the children had been alone in the vehicle for about ten to 15 minutes.

Officers got the children out of the vehicle and put them inside the ambulance to cool down. While the children were being attended to by officers and medics, Nelson came out of the store and was placed under arrest.