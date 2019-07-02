Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Talks Immigration Policy in Oskaloosa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar discussed immigration policy while campaigning in Oskaloosa Tuesday.

Klobuchar said the humanitarian crisis must be addressed. But she said nothing will be done until America sees the immigration issue as an economic crisis.

"We don't have workers in our fields and in our factories and our nursing homes and our hospitals. We have situations where we have people who study in medical schools and they do really, really well and they want to stay in America, but we force them back to their home country,” said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar spent nearly an hour meeting with Iowans at Smokey Row in Oskaloosa. She says the immigration problems in the U.S. are too big to be boiled down to one topic or one border. She points to programs she helped start in her home state of Minnesota that extend visas for immigrants who take jobs in careers and locations of need.

Klobuchar said the most important thing for America in the 2020 election is to choose a leader they don't have to be ashamed of.

“You want to have someone who governs with integrity so that teachers who are here today can talk to their kids and say 'this is a president.' You may not always agree with the president, but this is what the president said today. This is what happened today. Time and time again, you have to wake up in the morning and read one of his mean tweets and read of these things where he has gone after people of color or gone after immigrants or gone after people in his own party because they don't agree with him,” said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar will attend the West Des Moines Democrats picnic at Legion Park on Wednesday.