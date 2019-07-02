Protesters Urge Cindy Axne to Fight to Close Immigration Detention Centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Activists across the country sent a message to all members of Congress to close down the child detention camps on the border.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Congresswoman Cindy Axne's office in Des Moines. The protesters demanded children be taken out of detention centers and be placed with family members until their asylum hearings.

In the past, Axne has called on Congress to pass an immigration reform bill that includes better vetting of immigrants, additional immigration agents and the use of drones to secure the southern border.

“I'm here to encourage Representative Cindy Axne to support the closing of the camps. The conditions the children are detained are really inhumane,” said Alejandro Alfaro-Santiz, a reverend at Trinity Las Americas Church.

Axne wasn't in Des Moines during the protest. Instead, she was in southeast Iowa making stops in Mount Ayr, Creston and Bedford, along with attending an Empower Rural Iowa task force meeting.