Animal Neglect Charges for Man Accused of Starving Dogs — One to Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with animal neglect after police say he starved his two dogs and one of them died.

Officers responded to 21-year-old Tyshone Blackman’s home in the 5200 block of Twana Drive back on June 6th.

Police say they found two starving dogs locked in separate kennels. The dogs had no food or water and were soaked in urine.

One of the dogs was dead when police arrived. The other is now being cared for by the Animal Rescue League.

Blackman was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday on two counts of animal neglect.