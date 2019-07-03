× Armed Men Rob Ames Bank, Suspects Still Free

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are searching for three men with guns they say robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the US Bank at 2615 Grand Avenue at 9:20 on a report of an armed robbery. Bank employees told police three men entered the bank, displayed guns, and demanded money.

The suspects left the area in a dark-colored four-door truck that was last spotted heading northbound through the North Grand Mall parking lot. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses were able to give police basic descriptions of the suspects.

Black male adult wearing dark clothing with sunglasses and mask Male adult wearing a gray coat, dark jeans with sunglasses and mask Male adult wearing a red hoodie, light-colored jeans with sunglasses and mask

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information on the robbery or suspects, contact Ames Police’s anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.