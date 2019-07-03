‘Building Brighter Dreams’ Opening the Great Outdoors to All Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa -- A central Iowa non-profit that makes the great outdoors accessible to all kids is hoping you'll join them on the golf course to help make more kids dreams come true.

'Building Brighter Dreams' takes children and young adults with physical disabilities or who have fought life-threatening illness on wildlife outings including hunting, fishing and hiking trips. Parents interested in signing their kids up for an outdoor experience can fill out an application on the group's website.

Building Brighter Dreams' biggest annual fundraiser is being held on August 2nd at River Valley Golf Course in Adel. Spots are still available for the 5th Annual BBD Charity Golf Shootout. A team of four can sign up for $340.