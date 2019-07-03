Clive Family Shares Story of Son Nearly Drowning at Pool Party, Advice for Others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Clive family said a pool party suddenly took a turn for the worse in a matter of minutes when their son nearly drowned. Now they want others to learn from their experience.

About five minutes after the Rosenberg family arrived at a pool party at a home in Waukee to celebrate with their older son’s baseball team, their five-year-old son, Bauer, jumped in the pool not knowing how deep the water was and couldn’t find his way out.

“He was like well I went swimming and then I reached my hand above the water to have someone grab me to get out because I was done swimming and nobody grabbed me,” Bauer’s father Barry Rosenberg said.

He said that’s when every parent’s worst nightmare happened in a matter of seconds.

“At that point, one of the other moms was like, “What is that in the pool?” It was just a black mass. We knew Bauer was wearing a black shirt and somebody was like, “Jump in!” and my wife jumped in first, grabbed him. I jumped in next. We were both trying to get him out,” Barry said.

After they pulled him out of the pool, one of the other moms at the party, who happened to be a pediatric nurse at Mercy One Children’s Hospital, started doing CPR with Bauer’s mom, Jenna.

“I don’t know how many rounds we did but, then we put him on his side. He started to vomit and then his eyes got huge, he sat up. I helped sit him up and then he took a deep breath and he just locked eyes with me. And when he took a breath, he started to vomit more and I gave him right to his mom,” Pediatric Nurse Ashley Sunderman said.

The Rosenbergs said they’re thankful for everyone who worked together in perfect harmony to save their son and they hope others learn from their frightening experience.

“My son was not breathing. My son was blue. You don’t think it’s going to happen to you and it did to us. I would hate for this tragedy to be someone else’s tragedy with a different ending,” Bauer’s mother Jenna Rosenberg said.

Jenna said she hopes other parents can learn from their incident and be prepared.

“Having guidelines and boundaries and designating adults among the parents of who is looking for what and when and how often. I think it is important for everyday people to learn cpr and even then it’s still going to be scary, but you never know,” she said.