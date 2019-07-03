Ohio Police Officer Praised for Refusing a Bribe Involving Girl Scout Cookies

KENT, Ohio – A Kent police officer was recognized as the “Employee of the Week” on the department’s Facebook page after he managed to turn down a wildly tempting bribe: Girl Scout cookies.

Officer Kent Gardner was reportedly writing a parking ticket when he was offered the treat in exchange for a break, but Gardner refused.

The department was informed of Gardner’s integrity with a handwritten note from an observer.

“While we do not except bribes, how is it possible to refuse Girl Scout cookies? Good job Ron!” the post concluded.