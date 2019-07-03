× Police: Des Moines Dad Armed with Gun Kept Man from Stealing Truck with Son Inside

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines father held a suspected burglar at gunpoint after police say he found the man trying to steal a truck with his son inside from his driveway Wednesday morning.

Fifty-six-year-old Steven Six of Adel is charged with attempted burglary in the case and is being held in the Polk County Jail.

According to a police report, the incident happened at a home near 27th Street and Boston Avenue a little after 5:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Bradley Ratkovich holding Six at gunpoint.

Ratkovich told police his 10-year-old son was sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup truck in his driveway while he was loading the vehicle for a fishing trip. He went inside the garage to grab something and when he came out saw Six with his hand on the driver-side door handle and thought he was trying to steal the truck with his son inside.

Ratkovich drew his gun and ordered Six to step away from the truck and get on the ground. Six said he knew him and claimed to be looking for a phone charger, then began acting erratically and ran around the front yard yelling.

A neighbor witnessed some of the erratic behavior and went to check on Ratkovich’s son, then took him to safety.

Once officers took Six into custody, he told them he thought he recognized Ratkovich and was walking up to his house to ask for a phone charger. He claimed he’d stopped at other houses on the street asking for a phone charger as well.

Six was also wanted on a work release violation.