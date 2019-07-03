Victim of Boating Accident Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa-- The wife of an Oskaloosa man is speaking out after her husband crashed a boat that injured three of their family members.

“It was the loudest bam! It just happened so fast," Nicole Armbruster said.

Armbruster and seven other family members were in a boating accident, it happened this past Friday, on the Des Moines River.

Armbruster’s husband Chad was behind the wheel of the small fishing boat.

“Scary, it was like a bad nightmare, it was probably one of the worst things I have ever experienced," Armbruster said.

According to the Mahaska County Sheriff it was dark out, Chad couldn't see and hit the riverbank.

“My sister was on the edge of the water and she was screaming Nicole yelling for me to come help her," Armbruster said.

Armbruster’s sister is 32 weeks pregnant.

“My niece has a broken leg, and two broken vertebrae in her back, my two year old nephew has two broken legs and my sister just had her surgery has three broken bones in her arm so she has plates and screws in her arm, the baby is fine though," Armbruster said.

Armbruster says she is glad everyone was wearing a life jacket.

And says her husband Chad is charged with having too passengers, and alcohol on board.

She wants to make it clear; Chad passed all field sobriety tests.

Mahaska County Sheriff's Department is investigating.